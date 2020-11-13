Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $5.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,388,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

