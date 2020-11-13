Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,150,451,000 after buying an additional 79,270,161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,417,000 after buying an additional 411,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $120,118,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 3,266,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

