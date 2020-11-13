Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Purchases C$27,500.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark cut Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.68.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

