Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

