Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Ero Copper stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

