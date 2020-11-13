Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,975 shares of company stock worth $48,764,683 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

