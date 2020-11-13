Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVLO. BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.