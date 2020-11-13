Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Holdings Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 47,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,106,168.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,588 shares of company stock worth $16,752,592. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.