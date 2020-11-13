Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Receives C$6.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. CIBC lowered their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) alerts:

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) stock opened at C$5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.11 million and a PE ratio of 25.83. Extendicare Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$281.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3206015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.18%.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.