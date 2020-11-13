Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,764 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Plug Power by 20.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $125,176.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,158,324.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

