Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

RWL stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

