Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $324.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

