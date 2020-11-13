Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 9,575 Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

