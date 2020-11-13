Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

