Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.4% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.22 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50, a PEG ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

