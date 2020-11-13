Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730,026 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 617,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 58.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

