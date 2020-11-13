Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zuora were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,982 shares of company stock valued at $210,444 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

