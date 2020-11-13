Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $120,000 in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,250 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 402,433 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,108,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 274,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 542,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $7.73 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

