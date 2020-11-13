Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $208,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $84,491,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 162,504 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 347,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NYSE:ED opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

