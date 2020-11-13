Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $209,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $243.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.