Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Waitr were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Waitr by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waitr by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Waitr by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.