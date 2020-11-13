Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 106,900.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $328,000.

EQAL opened at $35.22 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81.

