Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $214,000 Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE AB opened at $31.39 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

