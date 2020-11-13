Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

