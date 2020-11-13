Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 129,615 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,615 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.08% of Genius Brands International worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of GNUS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 7,693.94%.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.