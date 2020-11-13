Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

