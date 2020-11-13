Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.