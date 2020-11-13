Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.32 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

In other news, President J Richard Atwood purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,542 shares of company stock valued at $497,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

