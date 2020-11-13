Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 771.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $242.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $258.30.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

