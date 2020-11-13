Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 217,794 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,794 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of INmune Bio worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 260.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMB. BTIG Research began coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

INmune Bio Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.