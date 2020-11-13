Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 544 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Duke Energy by 491.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300,029 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,915,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

DUK opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

