Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $205.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average of $184.83. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $211.87.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.