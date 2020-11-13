Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $218,000 Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $39.98 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

