Financial Comparison: Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) and Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT)

Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Takung Art alerts:

This table compares Takung Art and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33% Secoo 1.04% 3.67% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Takung Art and Secoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Takung Art and Secoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art $3.17 million 4.34 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Secoo $986.70 million 0.14 $22.27 million N/A N/A

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Volatility and Risk

Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Takung Art shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Secoo beats Takung Art on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.