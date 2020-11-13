Financial Survey: Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) vs. (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ekso Bionics and (VLDR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00 (VLDR) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 105.58%. (VLDR) has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than (VLDR).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of (VLDR) shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of (VLDR) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and (VLDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.71 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.32 (VLDR) N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than (VLDR).

Risk and Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (VLDR) has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and (VLDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -140.82% -201.69% -48.58% (VLDR) N/A -298.58% -7.16%

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats (VLDR) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About (VLDR)

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

