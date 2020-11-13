Financial Survey: SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) vs. TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of TAT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and TAT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00% TAT Technologies -1.23% 0.25% 0.18%

Risk & Volatility

SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAT Technologies has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SIFCO Industries and TAT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A TAT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIFCO Industries and TAT Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.20 -$7.51 million N/A N/A TAT Technologies $102.03 million 0.37 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

TAT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Summary

SIFCO Industries beats TAT Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components, such as power plants, landing gears, and other aircraft components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, and afterburner flaps. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

