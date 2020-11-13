FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group cut FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

