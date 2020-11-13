First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

BUSE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 32.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Busey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Busey by 75.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Busey by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

