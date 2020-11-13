First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $41.83 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

