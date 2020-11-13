FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $260.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

