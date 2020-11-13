FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.89.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

