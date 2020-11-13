Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,671 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

