Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Critical Contrast

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Security Devices International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 6.02 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.17 Security Devices International $250,000.00 591.15 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Security Devices International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Security Devices International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -85.12% N/A -124.44% Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72%

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Devices International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flux Power and Security Devices International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Security Devices International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flux Power beats Security Devices International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

