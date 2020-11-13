Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.75. Flux Power shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 174,822 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05).

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt purchased 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Insiders have bought 165,625 shares of company stock worth $662,500 over the last ninety days. 71.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a market cap of $101.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65.

About Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

