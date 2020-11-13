FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $117.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 69,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 42,241.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $115.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

