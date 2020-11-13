Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 944.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $493,876 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FL. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

NYSE:FL opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

