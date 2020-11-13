Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT Raised to $115.00 at Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 231.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securiti assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of FBRX opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $388.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $893,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 112.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

