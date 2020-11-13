Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7,840.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309,300 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Fortive worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,282,992 shares of company stock worth $371,786,520 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

