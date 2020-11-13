Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF opened at $87.00 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.