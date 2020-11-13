FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVDL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

AVDL opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,306,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,357,042 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,312,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 457,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 75,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish bought 118,602 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $679,589.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.